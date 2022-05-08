ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar brings in special offers to celebrate Mothers Day

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar help you celebrate Mother’s Day on 8th May 2022 with a gastronomic journey filled with enchanting flavours.

To spend a memorable moment with Mom perfectly complemented with an array of flavorful dishes made with love at the Grand Market Pavilion on 8th May, 1 PM to 3.30 PM, INR 2250 + taxes includes the delicacies like Vietnamese Pho, GMP Signature Chaats, Phuchka, Dahi Bhalla. Bread Pakora, Mirchi Vada and International Grills including vegetarian and Non Vegetarian Specialties. Mishti Doi Cheese cake, Black Sesame Pork, Salt Crusted Fish, Metiabruj Gosht Biryani Murgh Malai Kebab Steamed Fish, Garlic Oyster Sauce, Stir Fried Chicken, Chili and Soya Sauce to name a few.

Experience an array of culinary delights with MOM, one of a kind cake selection will definitely fill up her day with sweet moments brought alive by exquisitely crafted cakes made with ITC Hotel’s own exclusive recipes using the best ingredients from exquisite celebrations cakes, Gateaux and more. These cakes are beautifully, crafted and is a combination of unusual flavours and textures with the finest ingredients from across the world. Its a must have masterpiece for this special occasion. Choose from – Forêt Noir (Hungarian Sour Cherry Confit, Turkish Hazelnut Praline, 67% Manjari Chocolate Mousse in a Velvet finish.) 70% Baked Chocolate Gateau (70% Guanaja Baked Chocolate Cake, 70% Guanaja Dark Chocolate Cremeux and 70% Guanaja Dark Chocolate Silk Ganache) La Passion (Guatemala Vanilla Bean cremeux, Pistachio & Basil Jaconde sponge, Passionfruit Mango Ganache, BlackBerry Marmalade.) Red Velvet Cheesecake (Beetroot and vanilla Cream cheese Baked cheesecake on Venezuela Chocolate sponge.) or the Banoffee (Banana Sponge, Coconut Crunchy, Soft Caramel Sponge with nuts, Banana Cream, Exotic Caramel, Lemon Mousse) to name a few. Starting at INR 3750 plus taxes onwards, available on 24 Hours pre order.



ITC Hotels Gourmet Couch App (ITC Hotels pan India signature home delivery and takeaway menu from its iconic cuisine brands) shall enable unique dining experiences at home. “Home Celebrations” by Gourmet Couch are designed for joyous moments filled with delightful selections, featuring signature menus that celebrate the spirit of special events.Ranging from feasts to pick and choose from to delectable sets of curated set meals. Gourmet Couch also offers s a distinctive menu collection which has a culinary legacy bringing the finest cuisine offering from iconic brands and award winning cuisines of ITC Hotels. Relish signatures such as Dal Bukhara, Dum Pukht Biryani or delicacies from Pan Asian, Royal Vega and Ottimo in the comfort of your home. Celebrate with Biryani & Pulao Collection by ITC Hotels, our signature preparations perfectly portioned for a party of four and more. Starting at INR 1900 plus applicable taxes onwards. The Vegetarian selection of the Biryani & Pulao Collection includes,

Kale Moti Pulao, Subz Paneer Pulao, Nimona Mirch Pulao, Kathal Pulao (Seasonal) priced at Rs 625 plus applicable taxes each, the Mutton Signatures includes Keema Pulao Rs 750 plus applicable taxes, Gosht Bohri Biryani Rs 825 plus applicable, Metiabruz Biryani Rs 825 plus applicable and Serai ki Biryani at Rs 825 plus applicable taxes while the Chicken & Seafood Delicacies like Chemmeen Pulao(Prawn) at Rs 825, Bibi ka Murgh Pulao Rs750 plus applicable taxes and Konaseema Kodi Pulao Rs 750 plus applicable taxes.

Each Biryani (chicken, seafood, mutton or vegetarian) is an ideal meal for one with a choice of either Mirch Baingan ka Salan or any one of the three raitas which are Anar Kheera Raita, Onion Pachadi, Sarson Raita. Complete the meal with one of India’s most popular desserts, from the Dum Pukht kitchen, the signature “Shahed-E-Jaam”, with the compliments. The menu comes with dietary indicators, enabling diners to pre-advice on allergy ingredients.

The Biryani & Pulao Collection & Gourmet Couch is available on ITC Hotels App as well as prominent food aggregator’s platform, Zomato, Swiggy & EazyDiner.



So, to make the Mother’s Day a special one and to celebrate the true essence of this day, just surprise her with one of the special gourmet experiences in town from ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar.