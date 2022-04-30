ITC Royal Bengal presents unique Sleeep Boutique

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

The Sleeep Boutique at ITC Royal Bengal

ITC Hotels’ Sleeep journey commenced with an endeavour to provide better quality of sleep as part of the holistic well-being approach – enhancing the guest stay experience. In line with the ethos of Responsible Luxury, ITC Hotels made an in-depth analysis into the Science of Sleeep over the last 2 decades which has enlightened them towards their endeavor to enable guests to have a sound sleep in the room while they stay with ITC Hotels. The objective was to make ITC Hotels the leaders in providing the Best Sleeep Experiences. Sleeep® has been trademarked by ITC Limited.

Carrying the principal of Responsible Luxury, ITC Hotels believe that sound sleep is an essential element of one’s well-being and hence is the core of their Business. While sleeping, human bodies begin their healing process and so a good night’s rest is inherent to feeling fresh. It is this belief that has led to the offerings at ITC Hotels Sleeep Boutique, located at ITC Royal Bengal’s upper lobby that allows the guest to feel their best Sleeeping range which was inaugarated on 16th December, 2021.

With a very affordable price point, one can choose from the diverse range of pillows, bedding and bed linen which are the part of the signature SLEEEP Boutique Collection, for their personal use. The Sleeep Boutique has the wide range of products priced between Rs.200 – Rs.11,500.

SUPERSOFT BASICS

Apart from this, The Sleeep Boutique offers three packages which they have named as ‘Bundle Of Comfort’, are available as SUPERSOFT

BASICS, which consists of one Mattress Protector (King), two Bedsheets, four Pillow Protectors, 04 Embroidered Pillow Covers and four Super Soft Pillows with a price point of

Rs.10,500/- (Inclusive of taxes).

FEATHER COLLECTION

The next is FEATHER

COLLECTION, that offers two Down Feather Pillows, one Duvet (Queen), two Pillow Protectors, two Embroidered Pillow Covers and one Duvet Cover priced at

Rs.25,000/- (Inclusive of taxes).

SLEEEP COLLECTION

Finally its SLEEEP

COLLECTION, which includes two Down Feather Pillows, two Super Soft Pillows, four Pillow Protectors, one Bedsheet, one Duvet (King), four Embroidered Pillow Covers, one Embroidered Duvet Cover and one Mattress Protector priced at

Rs.32,000/- (Inclusive of taxes).

This unique Sleeep Boutique initiative from ITC Royal Bengal gives an opportunity to take home the exquisite sleep experience that one gets during the stay at the ITC Hotels which can be shared with their near and dear ones.