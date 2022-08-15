ITC Sonar’s ‘Ilish Utsav’, ‘Poetry in Cuisine’, boasts recipes from the kitchens of Tagore

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

ITC Sonar should be seriously thanked for providing the Kolkatans with an opportunity to taste the savoury food from Thakur Barir Ranna, available at Eden Pavilion, with an A la carte menu, from 12th to 28th August, 2022, with lunch being available from 12:30 to 2:45 pm and dinner from 7 pm to 11 pm, with a pocket pinch of INR 2500 plus taxes per meal combination.

This ‘Ilish Utsav’ is indeed an incredible experience for the food-lovers, who can enrich their taste buds with the magical recipes from the kitchens of the Tagore House. The formal introduction of the ‘Ilish Utsav’ at the Eden Pavilion, ITC Sonar, with curated recipes from the Tagores, was presented by Sudripta Tagore, grandson of Purnima Tagore, who was Rabindranath Tagore’s granddaughter-in-law.

‘Poetry in Cuisine’ is a celebration of history, heritage and culture, curated by the kitchens of the Tagore House. Giving an ode to the season’s freshest Hilsa, serving up specially curated culinary delights that bring together the exquisite flavors of Bengal and paying tribute to the discerning palate of the Tagore family, ITC Sonar’s menu features a fusion of flavors that spans Mughlai, Continental and traditional Bengali cuisine.

The monsoon is a season of festivity, marking the arrival of the Ilish (hilsa in English), found near the mouths of two sacred and mighty rivers, the Padma and the Ganga. As the dark clouds ushered in the monsoons in Santiniketan, the Ilish was a must for lunch for the Tagores. It was there that Rabindranath Tagore acquired his taste for dishes like the ‘Bhape of Ilish’ with ‘Sorshe Banta’. Another favourite of Rabindranath Tagore was the ‘Ilish Mach Smoke’ and the ‘Ilish Roast’, a global assimilation of culinary influences on indigenous produce, a recipe documented by Indira Debi Choudhurani, Tagore’s niece. This particular dish was credited to “Jyotsna Da’s Baboorchi” in her notebook. The vinegar used in the roast was most definitely a Western influence.

The Tagores would mostly opt to sit on the floor for lunch in keeping with Bengali tradition. The women would serve a wholesome lunch of warm rice and the thin runny ‘Ilish Macher Jhol’ eaten from bronze plates or served on banana leaves.

The ‘Doi (Curd) Mach’ and the ‘Ilish Narkol Dudh Diye’ had the prevalent use of sugar. In the days of the Raj, sugar was the sweetener of the rich, as opposed to jaggery found in common dishes of Bengal.

It is said that Tagore preferred his granddaughter-in-law, Purnima Tagore making his food over and above the household cooks. The Tagore family usually had three chefs in their kitchen, the Bamon Thakur (for Bengali food), the Khanshama (for Middle Eastern cuisine) and the Baboorchi (for Western dishes). The lunch was almost always done by the Bamon Thakur, whereas the dinner was in the hands of the Baboorchi or the Khanshama. The unique ‘Macher Jhalphiroji’ was in the hands of the Khanshama.

The menu of the ‘Ilish Utsav’ includes the ‘Bhapa Ilish’ and the ‘Sorshe Ilish’, both accompanied by Cholar Dal or Bhaja Moong Dal, Chapor Ghonto or Aloo Potol Kimro Dalna, Begun Bhaja and Gobindobhog Rice, the ‘Ilish Paturi’ and the ‘Narkel doodh diye Ilish’, both accompanied by Masoor Dal or Koraisuti diye Dal, Doi Aloo Dum or Narkel Kora diye Torkari, Begun Bhaja and Gobindobhog Rice and the ‘Ilish Macher Jhol’, which is accompanied by Koraisuti diye Dal or Bhaja Moong Dal, Chapor Ghonto or Doi Aloo Dum, Begun Bhaja and Gobindhobhog Rice.

It further includes the ‘Smoked Ilish’ and the ‘Ilish Roast’, both accompanied by Mashed Potato and Boiled or Sauted Vegetables. Also available is the ‘Jhalphiroji’, which is a Middle Eastern Cuisine.

This ‘Ilish Utsav’, by ITC Sonar, is a must try to satisfy the gastronomical cravings for Ilish, with an added opportunity to taste the special recipes from the kitchens of Thakur Bari.