It’s raining cats and dogs, it’s raining cats and dogs – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: When did the rain stop? It’s winter time. Belgharia Expressway still in use. The condition of the lanes on both sides of the road between the airport and Dakshineswar is so bad that accidents are frequent, locals complain.

Besides, the locals are reporting more accidents due to the way bikes, cars and lorries are parked in front of the shops on both sides of the road in the evening. Especially near the gate number 3 of the airport where the Belgharia Expressway merges on Jessore Road. The situation there is very bad. The most important road is Belgharia Expressway. Dakshineswar is connected to the airport by this expressway.

Read more: Winter will not come again, but this time … What will be the weather of Bengal from Friday …

Although it was originally included in the national highway, it is now being maintained by the state’s highway division. Whether it is Bangladesh or Siliguri, cars from Assam travel on this expressway. As a result, passengers and motorists have to face the ultimate difficulty as the condition of this very important road is dilapidated.

About 2 km above the road in front of Baranagar Metro Station on the airport road from Dakshineswar is full of potholes. On the other hand, the road from the field to the airport on the Belgharia Expressway towards the airport is in a state of disrepair.

Read more: Howrah-Delhi route will be the first use of ‘armor’, work will start soon

In the opposite lane of the subway near Baranagar station, there are also several ditches. The condition of the road opposite this subway is so bad that it takes 10 minutes to cross the road in 40 seconds. The roof of the subway is leaking and water is constantly falling. Several large potholes have been created in the road. And this is where car parts are broken every day. As a result, cars are standing on the road everyday.

It takes a long time to move the car because there is no crane in time. As a result, this road is busy with daily traffic jams. Locals and victims are questioning when this situation will change. The Highway Division of the Public Works Department is currently in charge of the maintenance of the expressway. According to them, the road work will start soon. Patch work will be done.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: February 11, 2022, 09:13 IST

Tags: Belgharia Expressway