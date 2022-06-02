Menu
Thursday, June 2, 2022
Jacob’s Creek introduces UNVINED, Pernod Ricard India forays into the non-alcoholic wine category

The winemakers at Jacob’s Creek use sophisticated technology which removes alcohol whilst capturing most of the original aromas and flavours of the wine. The Unvined range has 50% less calories than regular wine of the same varietal, catering to the evolved consumer base looking for varied options to suit their preferences and mood. With the introduction of these two new varietals under non-alcoholic wine category, Jacob’s Creek truly delivers on a coveted portfolio of wines that everyone around the table will want to reach for.

Today, leading Australian wine brand, Jacob’s Creek announced the launch of Unvined, a non-alcoholic wine with less than 0.5% alcohol, available in two varietals – Riesling and Shiraz.  Unvined, a modern expression of winemaking, is the perfect answer to occasions when one wants to enjoy a glass of wine without the alcohol content yet retaining the true character of the original styles and flavors. 

