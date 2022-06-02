Jacob’s Creek introduces UNVINED, Pernod Ricard India forays into the non-alcoholic wine category

The winemakers at Jacob’s Creek use sophisticated technology which removes alcohol whilst capturing most of the original aromas and flavours of the wine. The Unvined range has 50% less calories than regular wine of the same varietal, catering to the evolved consumer base looking for varied options to suit their preferences and mood. With the introduction of these two new varietals under non-alcoholic wine category, Jacob’s Creek truly delivers on a coveted portfolio of wines that everyone around the table will want to reach for.

