Jadavpur Hit & Run || ‘Hit and run’ in Jadavpur! A bike rider died on the spot and 5 others including a 13-year-old child were injured

#Kolkata: Hit and run in Jadavpur! A road accident due to reckless driving while intoxicated while returning from a party. One dead, five injured. Kolkata police have arrested accused Honda City driver Rahul Banerjee. Police claimed that there was a young man and a young woman in the car. Rahul was returning in a car to drop them off. Thomas Sami Karmakar died in the accident. Five people, including a 13-year-old child, were injured.

According to police sources, Rahul lives with his parents on Albert Street Road in Bangalore. Dad worked for a multinational company. Currently retired. Rahul started his banking start-up in Bangalore. Rahul studied schooling and engineering in Bangalore. Rahul’s sister’s house is in Lake Gardens area. Rahul came to Kolkata a few days ago to see Dida. Police claimed that Rahul was returning from a party. The accident happened due to reckless driving while intoxicated. A friend (young man) and a young woman were coming to drop in the car. The Honda City car was moving at a stormy speed from the Jadavpur Sulekha junction. At that moment, he hit a food shop and a tea shop. There was a bike parked. It is damaged. Thomas Sami Karmakar fell. He died on the spot. Five others, including a 13-year-old child, were injured. He was taken to Baghayatin Hospital.

FSTP officials in Lalbazar are looking into the matter. Rahul was arrested that night. Dhrita was produced in Alipore court on Sunday. Jadavpur police have seized the deadly Honda City car and the damaged motorcycle. Public Prosecutor Radha Nath Rang claims that this is one of the few major accidents that have taken place. There was no license, Rahul was drunk. One person was killed and several others were injured in the incident. This incident requires forensic, mechanical tests of the deadly vehicle and reconstruction of the incident. As a result, the police applied to the court for custody.

Accused lawyer Divyendu Bhattacharya’s counter-claim, on the other hand, is an accident. He did not do this knowingly. A case has been filed against Dhrita under various sections including 269, 306, 304 P-ll, 185 MV act.

Arpita Hazra

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: January 23, 2022, 18:34 IST

Tags: Kolkata