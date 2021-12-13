Jadavpur University BTech Counseling: More than 400 seats vacant in Engineering at Jadavpur University, days of counseling extended

#Kolkata: Jadavpur University BTech Counseling (Jadavpur University BTech Counseling) There are still a lot of vacancies in the Department of Technology in this renowned government engineering institute in Bengal. Sources said that the seat was not filled even after the central counseling (Jadavpur University BTech Counseling).

Jadavpur University BTech first year seats are hugely vacant (Jadavpur University BTech Counseling). As a result, the counseling was supposed to be extended from December 14 to December 16. The date of counseling has to be extended to fill the vacancies of reputed institutions like Jadavpur University. Now that counseling will also be on 22nd December.

Seats have remained vacant even after counseling at the central level through the JEE Board for admission in the Technology Department of Jadavpur University. About 25 per cent of the total 413 seats in the Computer Science and Engineering and Electronics and Telecommunication Departments of Jadavpur University are still vacant. Out of the total 65 seats in the Information Technology Department of Jadavpur University, 42 seats are still vacant. Besides, out of 104 seats in the Electrical Engineering Department of Jadavpur University, 49 seats are still vacant. Jadavpur University has about 1,253 seats for B-Tech admissions.

Although many applied for admission in the first year in the Technology Department of Jadavpur University, later a large number of students did not show interest in getting admission in Jadavpur University. Although about 36 students were initially enrolled for admission in Jadavpur University, they later withdrew without being admitted. Atal Chaudhuri, dean of the engineering and technology department at Jadavpur University, said it was initially decided that counseling for the vacant seats would run from December 14 to December 16. But due to the large number of vacancies, it has been decided that the counseling will be extended for another day. Counseling will now be held on December 22 to fill the vacancy.

Counseling for admission in Technology Department at Jadavpur University will run from 14th December to 16th December. Which has now been extended by one more day. Counseling will now be on December 22. The counseling will start at 11 am on December 14 at Gandhi Bhavan on the main campus of Jadavpur University.