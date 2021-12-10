Jadavpur University: Where is the covid rule? Letters to the Vice-Chancellor of Jadavpur

#Kolkata: The Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) complained on December 10 that West Bengal educational institutions have not been regularly sanitizing classrooms and labs since November 16 when they opened their doors to students. The allegation, along with a list of 13 others, comes at a time when Omicron variants are on the rise across India. Calcutta University has decided to conduct online examinations for students in the first, third and fifth semesters of the undergraduate program in January and February.

In a letter to Vice-Chancellor Dr Suranjan Das on behalf of JUTA, it was alleged that the administration was not only lax in preparing covid, but also lacked confidence in contract teachers. Dr. Perth Pratim Roy, General Secretary of JUTA, said, “The disrespectful clause in the letter of appointment issued to guest teachers, which requires them to provide proof of conducting online classes, should be withdrawn immediately.”

Not only that, JUTA further said that there is an extreme space crisis following the increase in the number of students in departments across all faculties. In such a situation, how is it possible to conduct a class by following Kovid SOP?

The teachers also said that they are not getting any help from the administration in taking online exams. Perth Pratim Roy further complained, “Teachers are not receiving any assistance from the Office of the Controller of Examinations regarding conducting online examinations. Teachers are doing all the work for this type of examination.