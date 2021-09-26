Jagai, Madhai, Gadai- BJP, CPM clash with Mamata again in Bhabanipur – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In Bhabanipore, the Congress did not field a candidate against him Even the Congress leadership decided not to campaign in support of the CPM candidate Even after that, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked Congress in Bhabanipore and put Congress in the same seat with BJP and CPM. The Chief Minister did not stop attacking the three parties like Jagai, Madhai and Gadai as in the Assembly elections.

Mamata Banerjee held two public rallies in Bhabanipore By Election on this day. Asking the people to cast their votes there, the Chief Minister said, “You will make your vote better.” The BJP will have a lot of rice He is accompanied by the CPM and the Congress I mean wake up, mattress and bedding I mean a CPM, a CPM, a Congress. “

The Chief Minister is most concerned about the turnout in Bhabanipur The chief minister also feared that the CPM and the Congress could join hands with the BJP to reduce the turnout. His plea, ‘will make the vote better In Bhabanipur, it is as if one hundred percent votes have been cast this time Thirty, forty percent less votes are cast here every time. ‘

Over the last few days, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Derek and Bryan have made one comment after another. Earlier in the election campaign in Bhabanipur, the Chief Minister also raised the question, why the CBI-ED never arrests the top leaders of the Congress? Rahul Gandhi’s failure to oppose the BJP was heard from Abhishek Banerjee. Trinamool party spokesperson Jago Bangla also highlighted the failure of the Congress

On this day, the Chief Minister also became vocal about not allowing his visit to Rome in the Bhabanipur campaign He alleged that the central government did not allow the visit due to violence Mamata complained that Center 6 had canceled her visit to Chicago in the same way earlier Not only that, he was not allowed to attend the ceremony at St. Stephen’s College in Delhi “You can’t hold me like this,” the chief minister said. Mamata Banerjee also said on the same day that the Trinamool would spread its organization beyond the state boundaries to other states.