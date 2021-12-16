Jagannath Temple: Not till Puri, this time Jagannath Temple in Digha! Approval of money by the Chief Minister

#Digha: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will build the Jagannath Temple in Digha. This announcement, however, is not new. However, he brought up the issue again in the Calcutta pre-poll campaign. “There may be a Jagannath temple in Digha too,” the chief minister said at a pre-poll campaign meeting in Behala. I approved the money today. I will build a temple in the style of Jagannath temple in Puri. There should be a temple on every beach. “

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that she wants to promote Digha as Jagannath Tirtha like Puri in the coming days. Incidentally, there is a Jagannath temple by the sea between Old Digha and New Digha. That area is called Jagannath Ghat. The temple, however, is very small. The Ganges is worshiped here at the same time. There is also Kalimurti. There is even a statue of Loknath. The state government will build this temple like the Puri temple, it was announced three years ago.

Even before this, traditional religious places have been renovated by the government. In this case also the government will work in that manner. Puri is a very popular pilgrimage site among the Bengalis. Lord Jagannath’s philosophy along with the beach has made Puri more attractive. Digha beach is no less beautiful. This time the temple of Lord Jagannath will also be added to it. Which will further increase the attraction of Digha in the coming days. The district administration has also made a plan to build a Jagannath temple in Digha as announced by the Chief Minister.