Jagdeep Dhankhar Attacks Mamata Banerjee: Chief Minister does not know the constitution, Benazir attacks the governor in the assembly, the conflict is extreme

#Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Attacks Mamata Banerjee attacked the state government over the law and order situation in an unprecedented manner while trying to lay a wreath at the statue of BR Ambedkar in the assembly. He also said that there is no democracy in the state Not only that, the governor also complained that the chief minister has no idea about the constitution Speaker Jagdeep Dhankhar countered that the governor’s behavior was disrespectful.

On the occasion of National Voters’ Day, the Governor decided to pay homage to the statue of Ambedkar in the West Bengal Assembly. Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Biman Banerjee and Leader of the Opposition Shuvendu Adhikari were also invited on the occasion. After laying a wreath at Ambedkar’s statue, the governor attacked the state government in front of journalists.

Read more: Netaji’s tablo on Red Road on Republic Day, preparations in full swing

Criticizing Mamata Banerjee, the governor said, “Chief Minister, you do not understand the constitution. It is your constitutional duty to abide by the constitution My responsibility is to protect the constitution But that is not happening. ” The governor also complained about the post-poll violence in the state, saying there was no democratic environment in the state.

At the same time, the governor also attacked the speaker of the state assembly Accusing Biman Banerjee of non-cooperation, the governor said, “The speaker thinks he can say anything about the governor. If you ask him for any information, it is not available He does not seem to know that according to the constitution, the governor is the highest office bearer in the assembly The speaker is in second place. The governor’s further allegations, pointing to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, were that his name was being spread falsely for not signing the Howrah Bill. He has no file related to Howrah Bill

Read more: Actor Bonnie Sengupta quits BJP, a party that failed to keep its promise of development

The governor also accused the mother of not accounting for canteen expenses and of not seeking her permission to appoint a university vice-chancellor. He alleged that the state government officials were also biased The governor also complained that they did not go to the Raj Bhavan even after calling them

Principal Biman Banerjee was standing behind the Governor when he was making all these allegations In retaliation, Biman Banerjee said, “It is a very disrespectful behavior He will act according to his authority, I will abide by my authority If he had anything to say, he could have called the journalists at the Raj Bhavan. ” Biman Banerjee further said, “Many governors have come to the state before None of them made such a comment I don’t know who he is acting as.

He has also lodged complaints against the state government in the past over the allegations raised by the governor But the manner in which Jagdeep Dhankhar fired at the entire state government, including the chief minister, while standing in the assembly, intensified the state’s conflict with the governor. Trinamool leaders have naturally attacked the governor in this day’s incident Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari and other BJP leaders stood by the governor

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: January 25, 2022, 13:32 IST

Tags: Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee