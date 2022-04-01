Jagdeep Dhankhar: Big danger on the way to Thakurnagar! After vomiting, the governor returned due to illness!

#Kolkata: Sick Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. He felt physically ill while going to Thakurnagar on Friday. Initially, the news was that there was a problem with digestion. He has indigestion problem. Doctors have seen him at Raj Bhavan for now. News of the incident has also reached Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Chief Minister has inquired about the Governor.

Doctors have informed him that there are some problems with food. Although there is no need to go to the hospital at the moment, an ambulance has been arranged. It is learned that after leaving Raj Bhavan, he vomited three times in a car till Airport Haldiram. Then he was brought back to the palace.

Incidentally, two days ago, the Governor had a long meeting with the Chief Secretary and the Finance Secretary for about three and a half hours. According to sources, the governor spoke to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the phone in the middle of the meeting. The Chief Minister assured the Governor that the rest of the information would be given to Raj Bhavan within a week. It is learned that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has agreed to three bills of the state. These three bills are – West Bengal Appropriation Bill (1), 2022; West Bengal Appropriation Bill (2), 2022 and West Bengal Finance Bill, 2022.

