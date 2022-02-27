Jagdeep Dhankhar called on State Election Commissioner tomorrow | Governor summons state election commissioner … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The State Election Commission has failed to maintain law and order in the West Bengal Municipal Election. Such a statement was made on behalf of Raj Bhavan. In addition, the State Election Commissioner has been summoned to the Raj Bhavan (Governor | Election Commission)). The Election Commissioner has been summoned to meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday.

Read more: “With a few hours left, make the election peaceful”, the commission’s plea to the districts at the end

The state election commissioner has been summoned by the governor at 10 am on Monday. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar summoned the state election commissioner to know about that.

Upcoming details …

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: February 27, 2022, 17:44 IST

Tags: Election Commission, Jagdeep Dhankhar, West Bengal Municipal Elections 2022