Jagdeep Dhankhar creates new controversy calls assembly session at 2am from March 7: – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Will the West Bengal Assembly sit at 2 pm? This is because Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has called a session of the Legislative Assembly on March 7 at 2 pm and issued a notification. A new controversy has arisen around this notification of the Governor The governor, however, claimed that he had sealed the decision approved by the state cabinet

The governor also tweeted a written proposal approved by the state cabinet. However, almost everywhere there is talk of starting the assembly session from 2 pm Only at the end, in one place, the time has been mentioned as two o’clock in the night instead of two o’clock

WB Guv: Summoning WBLA Invoking article 174 (1) of Constitution, accepting Cabinet Decision, Assembly has been summoned to meet on March 07, 2022 at 2.00 AM Assembly meeting after midnight at 2.00 AM is unusual and history of sorts in making, but that is Cabinet Decision. pic.twitter.com/JEXKWYEIoQ – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@ jdhankhar1) February 24, 2022

In a statement issued by the governor on the basis of the proposal, he called a session from 2 pm. At the same time, however, Jagdeep Dhankhar 7 claimed that this incident was unprecedented

Read more: BJP to hold hearing in Supreme Court tomorrow

The governor, however, claimed that he had convened the assembly session from 2 pm on March 8, agreeing to the decision of the state cabinet in accordance with Article 164 (1) of the constitution. At the same time, the governor wrote, “It is unusual for the assembly to convene after midnight and at two o’clock in the morning, and that would make new history, but that is the decision of the cabinet.”

Read more: After the arrest of Nawab, Sharad Pawar called Mamata and gave a strong message against the BJP

No response has been received from the state government so far However, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that the confusion was probably caused by an unintentional mistake while typing. Because in the proposal to the governor, ‘2am’ was written in English instead of ‘2am’ in one place.

Kunal Ghosh said, ‘This issue is with the government and the governor The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and the Parliamentary Minister can speak well. It is unusual for the assembly to sit at two in the morning. Typing mistakes can be 6 The governor could have avoided that. ‘ ‘