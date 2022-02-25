Jagdeep Dhankhar: Governor returns ‘request’, sneers at Trinamool

#Kolkata: The state-governor clash over the West Bengal Assembly session continued on Friday. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar wanted to discuss with the state’s Advocate General the typographical error in the cabinet’s recommendation to convene the budget session. State Advocate General SN Mukherjee went to meet the Governor on the same day. The Chief Secretary even sent a note to the Governor requesting that the typographical error be corrected and that the session be called at 2 pm instead of 2 pm on March 7. But the governor did not agree. He also mentioned it in his tweet. He said that he would take the recommendation again in the cabinet.

He wrote in a tweet, “From a constitutional point of view, it is not possible to consider the request of the Chief Secretary to change the decision of the Cabinet.” On Thursday, the governor sharply taunted the state cabinet’s recommendation by tweeting to this effect. The governor, however, claimed that he had given the seal of approval to the decision of the state cabinet

WB Guv Re: Summoning Assembly “From constitutional perspective, no cognizance of the request of the Chief Secretary can be taken seeking variation in the decision of the Cabinet and as such, for want of jurisdictional competence the same is being returned herewith.” pic.twitter.com/NtgNUd5mxM – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@ jdhankhar1) February 25, 2022

After that, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called the Governor. He said that it was wrong to type in the recommendation of the cabinet. The budget session is starting in the assembly on March 8. Following the recommendations sent by the state cabinet, the governor also announced the schedule of the session on Thursday morning. And this is where the problem begins. Because, in a tweet, Jagdeep Dhankar said that as per the decision of the cabinet, the assembly session was called on March 8 at 2 pm.

The governor tweeted that the chief secretary had been called in for consultation, noting the unusual nature of the midnight session. However, the Cabinet decided not to discuss with the Chief Secretary. In this regard, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Biman Bandyopadhyay said, “The typo was wrong. The Governor could have avoided it, but the Governor said that the session will be held at 2 pm.”

The Chief Minister intervened in this matter from the beginning. According to sources, he called the governor and said that the confusion was due to a typo. In the letter given to Raj Bhavan on behalf of the government, 2AM was mistakenly written instead of 2 PM. This mistake will be corrected and the recommendation will be sent to Raj Bhavan again. The Chief Minister also called a meeting of the state cabinet on Monday. Although the Chief Secretary sent a note to the Governor requesting. However, the governor returned it. He tweeted that the decision of the cabinet would be taken again. Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, however, said, “The governor has plenty of time and agenda in his hands. He is the leader of the anti-shadow party. Seeing the role of the real opposition leader.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: February 25, 2022, 18:39 IST

Tags: Jagdeep Dhankhar, West Bengal Government