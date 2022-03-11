Jagdeep Dhankhar: Governor summons two BJP MLAs to Raj Bhavan! But why?

#Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar summoned the two suspended BJP MLAs. Two suspended MLAs, Mihir Goswami and Sudip Mukherjee, went to Raj Bhavan around 12 noon on Friday. They were accompanied by BJP’s chief whip Manoj Tigga in the assembly. Two BJP MLAs, Mihir Goswami and Sudip Mukherjee, were suspended during the current session of the Assembly on Wednesday. The BJP also staged a sit-in protest in the assembly on Thursday. Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari joined the protest. After meeting the Governor at Raj Bhavan on the same day, Manoj Tigga said, “Two of our MLAs have been suspended in an undemocratic manner. I have requested the Governor to take action. He knows the whole story. The ruling party blocked the governor. If our legislators did anything, the governor would take action. But why did you suspend the speaker instead? “

Manoj also said that the BJP’s position will continue to demand the withdrawal of the suspension of two BJP MLAs. It is also learned that BJP posters and placards will be hung in the budget session of the assembly today. BJP will also oppose the budget.

Incidentally, during the speech of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the first day of the session last Monday, the BJP MLAs strongly opposed it. On Wednesday, Parliamentary Minister Perth Chatterjee proposed to suspend the BJP MLAs for the current session. Following that offer, Principal Biman Banerjee suspended them. BJP MLA Mihir Goswami said, “We have protested against the way votes have been looted in the state. We have been suspended illegally. “

Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari claimed that the grassroots could not have won if they had voted with the central forces. “We got 40 percent of the vote in 2019,” he said. If voting had taken place under the Central Forces and the Central Election Commission, the picture would have been reversed. I am not a coal nephew, I have been in politics since class 11. ” He also claimed that the BJP would get more than 25 seats in the state in the next Lok Sabha polls.

March 11, 2022

