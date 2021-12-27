Jagdeep Dhankhar: How about elections in 7 wards of Howrah?

#Kolkata: As in 2015, the State Election Commission may hold Howrah Corporation Election 2021 for the election of 8 wards. This was stated by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in a tweet. The governor has not yet approved the bill on Howrah municipality amendment. The state has not received any proposal from the governor for Bali municipality separately. That is what he said.

Incidentally, today, Monday, there is an all-party meeting called by the State Election Commission. The State Election Commission wants to discuss the votes of the four corporations. Earlier, the governor’s tweet was considered significant. The State Election Commission is scheduled to hold a press conference today. The State Election Commission is going to hold a press conference on the votes of the four corporations. Earlier, the governor had signaled that the Howrah municipality could vote in six wards.

Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 is pending consideration by WB Governor as inputs MataMamataOfficial are awaited. Proposal to separate Bally Municipality from HMC was never sent for consideration of Governor. SEC can hold HMC polls with 66 wards as in 2015. pic.twitter.com/ayh8eiSuCd – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@ jdhankhar1) December 27, 2021

As news spread last Friday, Howrah Municipality Amendment Bill was signed by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. According to the proposal of the bill, Bali municipality will be separated from Howrah The bill was sent to the governor about a month ago, but he did not sign it, asking for some explanations from the government. The governor tweeted yesterday that he was still in his previous position (Howrah Municipality Election).

Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote on Twitter, “It is not true that the news spread in the media that Governor Howrah has signed the Purnigam Amendment Bill. The bill is under consideration under Article 200 of the Constitution. This is because the information sought from the government of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not been forthcoming. The state government and the state election commission have decided to hold the Howrah municipal elections together with Kolkata. But the plan was thwarted as the Howrah Municipality Amendment Bill was stuck in the Raj Bhavan This time, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on his Twitter account that elections would be held in 7 wards of Howrah municipality.