Jagdeep Dhankhar: Insulted Dhankhar to ‘Love Group’! Trinamool is also calling for the reconstruction of ‘drama’

#Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress again questioned the role of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The role of the governor has been sharply criticized in the editorial of the Trinamool party mouthpiece. A report has been released on the same day, titled “Conspiratorial Treasurer”. It said, “Again, Jagdeep Dhankhar. He has reduced the constitutional position of the governor to a childish one. In his inaugural address in the state budget on Monday, he tried his best to create a constitutional crisis by conspiring with the BJP, but failed. Respecting the policy, the Trinamool Congress legislators joined hands with the governor and urged him to follow the constitutional norms. No comment was made. “

Incidentally, he sent a letter to the Speaker on Tuesday. There he wanted to hold a meeting. Governor Palta mentioned that he had been insulted by women legislators. However, the Trinamool Congress has denied the allegations. Trinamool mentioned in the editorial of their mouthpiece, “Bojo thala.

And what will happen to the allegations of the Trinamool Congress? Who will answer him? The governor has crossed all the boundaries by weaving a net of lies. And Speaker Bandopadhyay has rightly given his worthy answer. The speaker clarified two issues in the letter. One, he has to be given four days. And two, any drama on International Women’s Day? Who gave him the right to insult women legislators? The people of Bengal will be held accountable this time. ” Pretty much. Let’s make him stand up again and rebuild the situation. “

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: March 09, 2022, 09:43 IST

Tags: Jagdeep Dhankhar, TMC