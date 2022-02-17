Jagdeep Dhankhar | Mamata Banerjee: ‘Come this week’, ‘soft’ letter to Mamata, does Dhankhar want to settle the conflict this time?

#Kolkata: The state administration is in conflict with the Governor of Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankhar. The conflict has even escalated to the point where the Trinamool Congress has been vocal in Parliament demanding the removal of the governor. Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee has also spoken out against the over-activism of governors of non-BJP ruled states. He also spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to that effect. In this situation, Jagdeep Dhankhar called the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee again.

WB Guv: Hon’ble CM Mamata Banerjee has been urged to make it convenient for an interaction at Raj Bhavan anytime during the week ahead as lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate which we both are ordained by our oath to avert. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/HZrERPLzoJ – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@ jdhankhar1) February 17, 2022

The governor has asked the chief minister to come to Raj Bhavan this week. He has written a letter to the Chief Minister requesting him to come to Raj Bhavan. All problems are solved through discussion. So the two need to discuss. The governor has sent a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with such a statement. He also tweeted about it. Seeing the statement of the letter, many are saying that the governor is showing readiness to resolve the conflict. He even asked the Chief Minister to meet at his convenience.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently called Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. He spoke of the governor’s hyperactivity. He called on Stalin to strengthen the ABJP alliance. After Mamata Banerjee reminded him of that, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin also tweeted and supported it.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote in a tweet that the manner in which the Governor had announced the end of the state assembly session in West Bengal was unwelcome to a constitutional head like him. And such unprincipled behavior cannot be expected from him. In a retweet, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote that the strict observation of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was not in line with the truth-linked order. The session was adjourned after discussions with the state cabinet.



Recently, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted that the state assembly session had been adjourned. He also tweeted that the decision would take effect on February 12. The governor even mentioned section 2 of 184. Since then, there has been a storm of criticism against the governor’s decision. The chief ministers of the foreign states also criticized the governor of West Bengal. The chief ministers of non-BJP-ruled states are especially vocal. In this situation, the governor again sat at the negotiating table with the chief minister and gave the message to resolve the conflict.

