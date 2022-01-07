Jagdeep Dhankhar: Mamata complains to Modi, tweets Dhankhar saying ‘lies’!

#Kolkata: The clash between Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the government of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is nothing new. The Raj Bhavan-Nabanna clash has intensified since Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state for the third time. The Trinamool had earlier alleged that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was obstructing the work of the state by repeatedly tweeting. The Chief Minister also mocked Jagdeep Dhankhar as the ‘King of Raj Bhavan’. This time, the Chief Minister himself sat down at the inauguration ceremony of the second campus of Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital and complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, Dhankhar then launched a counter-attack.

On the same day, in the virtual inauguration ceremony of the second campus of Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital, the Chief Minister paid homage to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said directly, “The governor does not know the guidelines of the center. On the contrary, he is sniffing at the work of the state.

Earlier in the day, however, the Chief Minister told the Prime Minister, “I request you to increase the quota of doctors. Officers are also needed. The center advised to take people from outside. We have also acted in accordance with that instruction. But the governor is raising the question, why is that? In what process? The governor here does not know the guidelines of the center.

Incidentally, the governor was also present at the incident. The Prime Minister did not say anything to the Governor but looked at him once. The governor’s discomfort is further increased. At the end of the program, Dhankhar called the whole thing a lie by tweeting the video of the Chief Minister’s allegation. However, informed sources said that the state-governor conflict may escalate after this incident.