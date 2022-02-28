Jagdeep Dhankhar: One step of the Governor, Firhad’s advice to ‘observe’ the counter ban!

#Kolkata: The conflict is in full swing. The State Election Commission has failed to maintain law and order in the West Bengal Municipal Election in 108 municipal elections. Such a statement was issued on behalf of Raj Bhavan on Sunday. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has summoned the state election commissioner on that basis. The governor tweeted on Monday that the state election commissioner would meet him at 3.30pm.

According to Raj Bhavan sources, news of multiple disturbances in the re-election has reached the Governor. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar summoned the state election commissioner to know about that. A statement issued from Raj Bhavan on Sunday afternoon said that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had asked State Election Commissioner Sourav Das to meet him at Raj Bhavan at 10 am on Monday. He is concerned about reports of violence and anarchy and the administration’s indifference. The State Election Commission has failed to hold a peaceful vote. Later, however, the timing of that meeting was changed.

State Election Commissioner Shri Saurab Das will brief Guv Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today at 3.30 PM at Raj Bhawan. SEC is expected to update on election process on February 27 as also why there is SEC failure of constitutional duty to hold elections to the Howrah Municipality. pic.twitter.com/VQwAIErTuR – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@ jdhankhar1) February 28, 2022

The BJP on Monday called for a 12-hour Bangla Bandh in protest of terrorism in the by-elections. Minister of State Firhad Hakim has also targeted Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on the issue of the ban. The Kolkata mayor even advised the governor to observe the ban with the BJP flag.



Firhad Hakim said, “There have been riots in some places at the instigation of BJP and CPIM. If it is seen as a percentage then it is very negligible. Out of 11,000 booths, 20 booths were noisy. So it’s not a number. I would like to tell His Excellency the Governor to take to the streets with the BJP flag and observe the ban. That will make you feel better. Do politics directly. Please don’t tarnish the palace. “

In the midst of this conflict, Dhankhar called the state election commissioner. The governor has even accused the State Election Commission of constitutional failure over the Howrah Purnigam vote.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: February 28, 2022, 09:24 IST

Tags: Jagdeep Dhankhar, West Bengal Municipal Elections 2022