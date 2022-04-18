Jagdeep Dhankhar: SSKM is a great hospital, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is highly praised! What happened suddenly?

#Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar returned to SSKM Hospital on Monday for a physical examination. According to hospital sources, the governor came to the ENT department of SSKM Hospital around 12.30 pm on Monday. He has an old problem with phlegm in his throat. The governor had a long-standing cough problem. Which is about 20 years old problem. Here in two or three days it has been fixed. The governor was so overwhelmed by the treatment of SSKM, he said, “Great treatment is given at SSKM Hospital. The infrastructure is very well developed. My body is fine, I’m fine. The current doctors are very good.

It is learned that laryngoscopy was performed on the governor’s neck under the supervision of department head Arunav Sengupta. It takes about 45 minutes to do that. On his way out of the hospital, the governor said he was impressed by the services of the ENT department. Arunav Sengupta, chief physician of the department, said the governor had been examined and given the necessary medicines. Throat problems are much less than before.

According to hospital sources, the governor also had a cough problem in his throat. The throat was throbbing. He was given some medicines besides examination. Incidentally, on April 8, Jagdeep Dhankhar went to Bangur Institute of Neurology for treatment. He had some nervous problems at that time. He was feeling sick. He was rushed from Raj Bhavan to Bangur Institute of Neurology.



Not only that, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also has digestive problems. On April 1, the governor fell ill in the middle of the road on his way to Matua Mela. He had to turn the car from Kaikhali and return to Raj Bhavan. A team of doctors visited him at the palace. The governor also underwent a physical examination. At that time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was looking for his health.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: April 18, 2022, 15:51 IST

