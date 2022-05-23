#Kolkata: Corruption is rampant in the state over the appointment of SSC. The case in the Calcutta High Court, the CBI investigation, the interrogation of Perth Chatterjee, in this situation Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. On Monday, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar summoned Education Minister Bratya Basu and Education Secretary Manish Jain.

Shri Bratyabrata Basu Roy Chowdhury, WB Education Minister and Shri Manish Jain, IAS, Principal Secretary Department Education are scheduled to call on Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan at noon today. – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@ jdhankhar1) May 23, 2022

But why did the governor suddenly summon the education minister and education secretary? ‌ Jagdeep Dhankhar himself tweeted that he had summoned the education minister and education secretary to Raj Bhavan. However, he did not disclose the reason for the summons. However, informed sources said that the minister and secretary have been called to discuss corruption in the appointment of SSC. A few days ago, the Governor and the Minister of Education had a meeting on higher education. I will call again.

Read more: Arjun fears leaving the party, BJP’s big decision in a hurry! What’s going to happen …

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted, “West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu and Education Secretary Manish Jain have been summoned to Raj Bhavan this afternoon.” With this tweet of the governor, strong practice has started. Why did he tweet and call? ‌ This question has also arisen. However, rumors have started circulating about this urgent summons.

Read more: Missing from the night, looking for the young man found in Shilabati in the morning! But what’s the matter …

The CBI has already cross-examined former education minister Perth Chatterjee in the SSC corruption case. State Minister for Education Paresh Adhikari has also been interrogated more than once. The Calcutta High Court has declared illegal the recruitment of his daughter to a drawing school. The court also ordered him to be fired. Besides, the court has ordered to return all the salaries in two installments. In this situation, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar summoned Education Minister Bratya Basu and Education Secretary Manish Jain.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 23, 2022, 14:18 IST

Tags: Bratya Basu, Jagdeep Dhankhar, SSC