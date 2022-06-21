Menu
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Jaguar Land Rover announces its annual Monsoon Service Camp from 14th – 18th June 2022

Jaguar Land Rover, India today announced their annual Monsoon Service Camp, exclusively for its customers, from 14th to 18th June 2022 across all authorised retailers in India. At the camp, customers can benefit from complimentary vehicle check and exclusive offers on Branded Goods, Accessories and Value-Added Services. All vehicles will be attended to by highly trained Jaguar and Land Rover technicians and receive the assurance of Jaguar and Land Rover Genuine Parts, where necessary.

To ensure every journey during the monsoon season is made safe and secure, the camp will offer complimentary 32-point Electronic Vehicle Health Check-Up, Brake and Wiper check, Tyre and Fluid Level check, as well as a comprehensive Battery Health check.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said: “We remain committed to providing our customers with services that deliver best in class care for their vehicles, along with a safe and efficient driving experience. Our Monsoon Service Camp is designed to address the seasonal needs of all Jaguar and Land Rover vehicle owners by equipping them with monsoon ready cars, peace of mind, and a seamless driving experience at all times.”

For customers with chauffeurs, the service camp will also include a specially curated Chauffeur Training Program* that will cover all aspects of driving and vehicle maintenance in the monsoon season.

To avail these services, customers can schedule an appointment with the closest authorised retailer between 9:30 am and 6:00 pm from 14th to 18th June 2022.

For more information on the service camp for Land Rover vehicles, click here

For more information on the service camp for Jaguar vehicles, click here

Previous articleTANISHQ NOW IN HABRA
Next articleIPRS celebrates our beloved composers and songwriters with ‘IPRS Antakshari’ on World Music Day
