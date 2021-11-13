Jahar Sarkar, Luisinho Feleiro after Sushmita Deb! Trinamool shines again in Rajya Sabha – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: After Sushmita Deb, this time Luizinho Faleiro 7 The former Goa Chief Minister was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the Trinamool Congress (TMC). With the resignation of Arpita Ghosh, one seat in the Rajya Sabha became vacant The Trinamool wants to send Luizinho Faleiro to the Rajya Sabha (TMC nominees in the Rajya Sabha).

Former Goa Chief Minister Louizinho Faleiro left Congress last September to join the grassroots. In addition to being the Chief Minister of Goa, he has long been the observer of the Congress organization in the northeastern states. Besides Goa, the northeastern states have also been targeted by the Trinamool Congress All in all, Ghasful Shibir wants to use the experience of this veteran politician of Goa at the all-India level.

Voting for this Rajya Sabha seat will take place at the end of November The equation in the state legislature at the moment is that, like Jahar Sarkar and Sushmita Dev, Luisinho Faleiro is waiting for the time to go to the Rajya Sabha.

Luisinho Faleiro 6 arrived in Kolkata this morning He also met the grassroots top leadership Probably, the former chief minister of Goa will go to the assembly next Tuesday and submit his nomination Faleiro also resigned as MLA before joining the Trinamool

Trinamool has jumped into power in Goa The West Bengal ruling party has increased its power in Goa from the very beginning by fielding Luisinho Faleiro. Many followers of this veteran leader have also left the Congress and joined the grassroots Mamata Banerjee herself has visited Goa Abhishek Banerjee can also go to Goa The Trinamool has nominated Luizinho Faleiro not only for the Rajya Sabha seat but also for the post of All India Co-President.