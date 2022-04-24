‘Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) concludes its three-day conclave – JITO CONCLAVE – 360: JITO Conference in the presence of Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal’

‘Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) concludes its three-day extravaganza with Bengal Global Trade Expo 2022, JITOLYMPICS & JITO Conference powered by RDB Group on Sunday 24th April 2022 at a luxury hotel of Kolkata in the presence of Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal and Chief Guest of the event Shri Jagdeep Dhankar, Padma Shri Acharya Chandanaji as the guest of honour who has been declared as the State Guest on her three-day visit to Bengal by the Government of West Bengal. Apart from them, Mr. Ganpatraj Chowdhary, Chairman JITO Apex, Mr. Suresh Mehra, President of JITO Apex and Mr. Hitesh Doshi, Secretary-General JITO Apex were present among the other dignitaries.

The entire event was focused on the sole aim of aligning the Jain Community living in Kolkata, Greater Kolkata & Eastern region so as to enable them to reap the maximum benefits that our social non-profit organization-JITO can offer for their all-round development.

Mr. Rajesh Bhutoria, Chairman of JITO said, “We firmly believe that JITO, as an organization for what it stands for today is only because of this fact-we all believe in Jain unity irrespective of what path or sect we follow, in Jainism.”

Ms. Sheetal Duggar, Director of RDB Group said, “Our JITO Conclave-360 theme amplifies the fact i.e. Unity in Connectivity. Our mission would be that we emerge stronger. Also, to strengthen this sense of Jain unity to make our pious organisation JITO scales higher and higher in its noble objective of Jain empowerment.”

Mr. Bhaven Kamdar, Secretary, Kolkata Chapter of JITO mentioned in this regard, “Through this three-day programme we would like to reiterate our key missions – Seva, Knowledge and Economic Empowerment by working with undivided attention.”

About JITO: JITO is a worldwide organisation of businessmen, industrialists, knowledge workers and professionals reflecting the glory of ethical business practices. It is a global organization set to achieve socio-economic empowerment, value-based education, community welfare, the practice of compassion, the spread of global friendship, and spiritual upliftment of fellow beings.