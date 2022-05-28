Jamai Bhojan: Jamai Sashti Special Spread at Babu Culture

To all the son-in-laws out there, get pampered over the sumptuous spread this Jamai Sashti. Let’s make your celebration truly BONGTASTIC at Babu Culture, Where Kolkata Meets Calcutta in the City of Joy. In this Jamai Sashti coddle and challenge your son-in laws to everything that Babu Culture offers on their special menu. The price starts from 495+tax to 1299+tax.

To celebrate the occasion visit Babu Culture (7/2B, Dover lane, Opposite Dover lane Post office, Gariahat, Kolkata-700029) which is run by Mrs. Mridula Mazumder. Jamai Sashti’s occasion will be celebrated on 5th June 2022. With the assorted signature dishes and thalis, you can also have an eye on the special Jamai Bhojon menu.

This Jamai Bhojon menu is available only for 5th June 2022 and there will be only Jamai Bhojon menu in the menu list for that day. The way you share bond, share the thalis like that with your family too with the wide range of thaklis stated blow.

Veg Thali – 495+Tax Non Veg Thali 1 – 575+Tax Non Veg Thali 2 – 749+Tax Non Veg Thali 3 – 1099+Tax Jamai Soshthi Thali – Welcome Drink Welcome Drink Welcome Drink Welcome Drink Welcome Drink GondhorajGhol / Aam PorarShorbot GondhorajGhol / Aam PorarShorbot GondhorajGhol / Aam PorarShorbot GondhorajGhol / Aam PorarShorbot GondhorajGhol / Aam PorarShorbot Green Salad / GandhorajLebu Green Salad / GandhorajLebu Green Salad / GandhorajLebu Green Salad / GandhorajLebu Green Salad / GandhorajLebu MocharMalai Chop – 2pcs Bhetki Fry – 1pc Bhetki Fry – 1pc Bhetki Fry – 1pc Bhetki Fry – 1pc JhurJhure Aloo Bhaja JhurJhure Aloo Bhaja JhurJhure Aloo Bhaja JhurJhure Aloo Bhaja JhurJhure Aloo Bhaja Luchi (2pcs) Luchi (2pcs) Luchi (2pcs) Luchi (2pcs) Luchi (2pcs) Cholar Dal NarkeyDiye Cholar Dal NarkeyDiye Cholar Dal NarkeyDiye Cholar Dal NarkeyDiye Cholar Dal NarkeyDiye Basmati Rice Basmati Rice Basmati Rice Basmati Rice Basmati Rice SoshaShukto SoshaShukto Chanar BahariDalna Chanar BahariDalna Kancha Lanka Aamshatto Polao Komola Curry PataDiyeAloor Dom Komola Curry PataDiyeAloor Dom Komola Curry PataDiyeAloor Dom Komola Curry PataDiyeAloor Dom Chanar BahariDalna Chanar BahariDalna BhetkiPaturi – 1pc BhetkiPaturi – 1pc BhetkiPaturi – 1pc Komola Curry PataDiyeAloor Dom Morsumi Chutney with Papad Mutton Kalo Bhuna – 2pcs / BaburchiMurgi Ghee Roast – 2Pcs LebuPataDiyeChingriMalai Curry – 2pcs DhakaiSorsheyIlish – 1pc BhetkiPaturi – 1pc DaberPayesh Morsumi Chutney with Papad Mutton Kalo Bhuna – 2pcs / BaburchiMurgi Ghee Roast – 2Pcs Mutton Kalo Bhuna – 2pcs / BaburchiMurgi Ghee Roast – 2Pcs LebuPataDiyeChingriMalai Curry – 2pcs Sandesh DaberPayesh Morsumi Chutney with Papad Morsumi Chutney with Papad Mutton Kalo Bhuna – 2pcs / BaburchiMurgi Ghee Roast – 2Pcs Paan Sandesh DaberPayesh DaberPayesh DhakaiSorsheyIlish – 1pc Paan Sandesh Sandesh Morsumi Chutney with Papad Paan Paan DaberPayesh Sandesh Paan

Let’s make the bond of mother-in-laws and son-in-laws stronger with a gastronomic journey at Babu Culture, Where Kolkata meets Calcutta!