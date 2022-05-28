Menu
Jamai Bhojan: Jamai Sashti Special Spread at Babu Culture

To all the son-in-laws out there, get pampered over the sumptuous spread  this Jamai Sashti. Let’s make your celebration truly BONGTASTIC at Babu Culture, Where Kolkata Meets Calcutta in the City of Joy. In this Jamai Sashti coddle and challenge your son-in laws to everything that Babu Culture offers on their special menu. The price starts from 495+tax to 1299+tax.

To celebrate the occasion visit Babu Culture (7/2B, Dover lane, Opposite Dover lane Post office, Gariahat, Kolkata-700029) which is run by Mrs. Mridula Mazumder. Jamai Sashti’s occasion will be celebrated on 5th June 2022. With the assorted signature dishes and thalis, you can also have an eye on the special Jamai Bhojon menu.

This Jamai Bhojon menu is available only for 5th June 2022 and there will be only Jamai Bhojon menu in the menu list for that day. The way you share bond, share the thalis like that with your family too with the wide range of thaklis stated blow.

Veg Thali – 495+TaxNon Veg Thali 1 – 575+TaxNon Veg Thali 2 – 749+TaxNon Veg Thali 3 – 1099+TaxJamai Soshthi Thali –
Welcome DrinkWelcome DrinkWelcome DrinkWelcome DrinkWelcome Drink
GondhorajGhol / Aam PorarShorbotGondhorajGhol / Aam PorarShorbotGondhorajGhol / Aam PorarShorbotGondhorajGhol / Aam PorarShorbotGondhorajGhol / Aam PorarShorbot
Green Salad / GandhorajLebuGreen Salad / GandhorajLebuGreen Salad / GandhorajLebuGreen Salad / GandhorajLebuGreen Salad / GandhorajLebu
MocharMalai Chop – 2pcsBhetki Fry – 1pcBhetki Fry – 1pcBhetki Fry – 1pcBhetki Fry – 1pc
JhurJhure Aloo BhajaJhurJhure Aloo BhajaJhurJhure Aloo BhajaJhurJhure Aloo BhajaJhurJhure Aloo Bhaja
Luchi (2pcs)Luchi (2pcs)Luchi (2pcs)Luchi (2pcs)Luchi (2pcs)
Cholar Dal NarkeyDiyeCholar Dal NarkeyDiyeCholar Dal NarkeyDiyeCholar Dal NarkeyDiyeCholar Dal NarkeyDiye
Basmati RiceBasmati RiceBasmati RiceBasmati RiceBasmati Rice
SoshaShuktoSoshaShuktoChanar BahariDalnaChanar BahariDalnaKancha Lanka Aamshatto Polao
Komola Curry PataDiyeAloor DomKomola Curry PataDiyeAloor DomKomola Curry PataDiyeAloor DomKomola Curry PataDiyeAloor DomChanar BahariDalna
Chanar BahariDalnaBhetkiPaturi – 1pcBhetkiPaturi – 1pcBhetkiPaturi – 1pcKomola Curry PataDiyeAloor Dom
Morsumi Chutney with PapadMutton Kalo Bhuna – 2pcs / BaburchiMurgi Ghee Roast – 2PcsLebuPataDiyeChingriMalai Curry – 2pcsDhakaiSorsheyIlish – 1pcBhetkiPaturi – 1pc
DaberPayeshMorsumi Chutney with PapadMutton Kalo Bhuna – 2pcs / BaburchiMurgi Ghee Roast – 2PcsMutton Kalo Bhuna – 2pcs / BaburchiMurgi Ghee Roast – 2PcsLebuPataDiyeChingriMalai Curry – 2pcs
SandeshDaberPayeshMorsumi Chutney with PapadMorsumi Chutney with PapadMutton Kalo Bhuna – 2pcs / BaburchiMurgi Ghee Roast – 2Pcs
PaanSandeshDaberPayeshDaberPayeshDhakaiSorsheyIlish – 1pc
 PaanSandeshSandeshMorsumi Chutney with Papad
  PaanPaanDaberPayesh
    Sandesh
    Paan

Let’s make the bond of mother-in-laws and son-in-laws stronger with a gastronomic journey at Babu Culture, Where Kolkata meets Calcutta!

