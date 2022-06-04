Jamai Sasthi 2022 | Market Price || Century Par Tomato! Market fire before jamaisasthira! At what price are fish-meat-vegetables being sold?

* Maniktala market catla fish whole 280 rupees per kg, cut 400 to 500 rupees, whole rui 220, cut 350 rupees, vhetki 480, lobster 1000 rupees, if hilsa in seven hundred villages 800 rupees, 1200-1300 rupees per kg, one and a half kg price 1600-2000 rupees, pabda 400-500 rupees, chital 800-1000 rupees, tangra 800 rupees, tapase 1000 rupees, chapra shrimp 350 rupees, bagda 600 rupees, parsha 500, pomfret big 900 rupees, small 650 rupees, khasir meat 80 rupees Kg, chicken desi whole 400 rupees, broiler cut 230 rupees, whole 180 rupees.