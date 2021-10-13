Jan-Tsunami Burj Khalifa in Ashtami durga puja 2021 burj khalifa at sreebhumi is-overwhelmed-by-crowd pb – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The streets of Kolkata are now crowded with people! People in various outfits are happy to see Tagore. Although wearing a mask is mandatory for Corona, not everyone seems to be wearing a face mask. These four days of Pujo are always different for the Bengalis. Overcoming all obstacles, people have risen to the festival. And the biggest attraction of Kolkata this year is the ‘Burj Khalifa’ of Sreebhumi Sporting Club.

The Sreebhumi Mandapa is modeled after the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. This pujo conducted by Sujit Basu attracts attention every year. But this time, Burj Khalifa is moving ahead alone, leaving all the pujos in the whole city behind.

Crowds of people have been flooding Sreebhumi since Chaturthi. On the sixth, more crowds than on the seventh, Burj Khalifa. Earlier this year, the Alipore Meteorological Department said there could be rain in Pujo. Although no rain was seen till the evening of Ashtami. But people did not want to take the risk. Not without seeing the Burj Khalifa in front of your eyes.

So from the very first day, everyone rushed to Burj Khalifa. In this context, Sujit Basu said, “Every year our pujo has a special attraction to the people. But this time all the crowds are in Sribhumi. Everyone wants to see only Sribhumi Tagore this time. Today is Ashtami (Burj Khalifa) crowd too.

He added, “I will tell people, don’t rush, be careful, follow the Kovid rules and slowly see the Tagore (Sreebhumi). And everyone worships with joy.” However, the laser light of Sribhumi has already been turned off by the club authorities. This decision was made by Burj Khalifa himself. However, the rest of the lighting in the mandapa remains the same.

At five o’clock in the afternoon, Sribhumi became like a sea of ​​people. The crowd is growing with the night. Everyone is running to Burj Khalifa. Dubai in front of the eyes. If not, what happens! However, this mass flow is also causing fear. Because Corona hasn’t left yet. But the excitement of seeing the Burj Khalifa is really worrying (Sreebhumi).