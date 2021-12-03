‘Jawad’ is coming! Ready administration, how far is this cyclone from land now? – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Cyclone Jawad will hit the coast on Saturday morning. Due to this catastrophic weather in Bengal on weekends. Coastal and adjoining districts, including Kolkata, have been warned of heavy to very heavy rains with strong winds from Saturday (Cyclone Jawad effect in West Bengal). Mercury is 2 degrees above normal in Kolkata. The temperature will rise gradually. Pubali wind will increase, north wind will decrease. This was reported by the Meteorological Department (Cyclone Jawad)

After Shaheen, this time Cyclone Jawad. This cyclone given by Saudi Arabia means ‘generous’ or ‘great’. The cyclone in Thailand will turn into a cyclone. According to the meteorological department, the name of this cyclone will be Jawad.

The cyclone in southern Thailand turned into a clear depression in the southeastern Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea. Increasing the force, it will move towards the west and north-west in the form of deep depression and will gradually stay in the south-east, east-central Bay of Bengal. Today, this deep depression will turn into a cyclone by storing energy on Friday. The name of the cyclone will be Jawad. After turning into a cyclone, it will face north-west. It is likely to hit the coast of northern Andhra Pradesh or Orissa on Saturday morning. It is likely to enter the land between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur.

As a result, the sea will be rough on the coast of Bengal. On Saturday morning, the wind speed on the coast may be 75 to 80 kmph. The Meteorological Department has warned fishermen that fishing is prohibited in the sea from Friday to Monday. Those at sea have been instructed to return by Thursday evening.

What is the effect of cyclone in Bengal?

The cyclone affected all the districts of South Bengal including Kolkata. Chance of thunderstorms in coastal and adjoining districts. Heavy to very heavy rain with gusty winds on Saturday and Sunday. The last day of the first week of December is expected to be catastrophic. Rain warning in South Bengal till Monday.

Friday 3rd December

Cloudy skies on Friday. There is a possibility of light rain in the two coastal districts East and West Midnapore and some South 24 Parganas.

Saturday 4 December

Rain will increase on Saturday. With gusts of wind. Chance of heavy rain in East and West Midnapore on Saturday. With winds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

Heavy rains are expected in North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah and Jhargram on Saturday. There will be thunderstorms at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

Sunday 5th December

The intensity of rain will increase further on Sunday. With gusty wind speeds. Warning of heavy to very heavy rain from East and West Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Jhargram and Howrah. On Sunday, strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph can blow in Kolkata, Jhargram, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore.

Heavy rains are also forecast in Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, Hughli, Nadia, Murshidabad, East and West Burdwan and Malda districts of North Bengal. These districts will have strong winds of 30 to 40 kmph.

What is the weather like in Kolkata?

Today, the weather will change in Kolkata from Friday. Cloudy skies, with light breezes blowing. There is a slight chance of light rain from thunderstorms.

It will rain in Kolkata on Saturday. A couple of moderate to heavy rains are forecast. With strong winds blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 kmph in Kolkata. There is a possibility of storm rain as it increases on Saturday. Rain and storm surge will increase in Kolkata on Sunday. Warning of heavy to very heavy rain with gusty winds of up to 50 kmph in Kolkata city. It will continue to rain on Monday.