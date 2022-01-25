Jayprakash Mazumder-Ritesh Tiwari attacks Bengal BJP: Comparing Mamata with Messi

#Kolkata: After being suspended from the party, two BJP leaders, Jayprakash Mazumder and Ritesh Tiwari, made one explosive allegation after another against the top leadership of the Center and the state. Comparing Mamata Banerjee to Lionel Messi, Jayaprakash described the political merits of state president Sukanta Mazumder and Amitabh Chakraborty as “sprinkling salt on the cut”.

Yesterday, Joy Prakash Majumder and Ritesh Tiwari were suspended by the state BJP till the end of the probe. Within 24 hours of that incident, the two newly suspended leaders went on a counter-attack, declaring a ‘jihad’ against the central and state leadership.

At a regular press conference, they slammed Amitabh Chakraborty, the state’s general secretary, and Amit Malviya, the state’s central observer, as the main targets of the protesters. According to the two disgruntled BJP leaders, before the Ekushey assembly polls, central leaders like Kailash, Shiv Prakash and Menon actually benefited the Trinamool by bringing leaders from the Trinamool in the name of political strategy and humiliating the state BJP with their tickets.

Jayaprakash and Ritesh have alleged that leaders like Amit Malviya and Amitabh did not deviate from that path even after the vote rigging. According to them, the conspiracy to give benefits to the grassroots started after the success of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Without stopping here, Jayaprakash said that after winning 16 seats in the 19th Lok Sabha elections, the party’s all-India organization secretary had clearly said in the meeting that we will come to power in the state without Dilip Ghosh and Subrata Chatterjee. However, after the party lost the election, Dilip Ghosh, the party’s most tried and experienced leader, was abruptly replaced by a politically inexperienced one.

While keeping state president Sukant Majumdar out of the conspiracy as a good boy, Jayaprakash scoffed at Sukant and Amitabh in terms of political experience, saying, State presidents and general secretary organizations who will fight against Mamata, their experience in politics is 5 years in total.

Regarding the organizational reshuffle of the state BJP, Jayaprakash says that in order to secure their seats in the party, Malviya and Amitabh have given importance to the people closest to them. The two leaders also claimed that most of the newly appointed district leaders were not known to the BJP workers in their area.

The state leadership is suspending the show cause as if trying to sway the agitating camp. As a result, according to informed sources, the fear of future divisions in the state BJP cannot be ruled out if the top leadership is not reined in now.

Standing next to the protesters, former state president Tathagata Roy said, “I have been doing this party for more than 30 years. The catastrophe will not stop if it is covered with a sheet. “