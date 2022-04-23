Report by Nitasha Dey with Cameraperson By Sourav Mukherjee :- On 21st April, Kolkata witnessed special event organized by JEEO KING & QUEEN ar Refinary O91. This event was hosted by Sukanya Gupta the spokesperson and the brand ambassador of JEEO.

They are coming up with a vivid beauty pageant in an international platform, the Grand Finale being hosted at Phi Phi Island. Participants will be getting photoshoots , videoshoots, portfolio shoots on foreign locations along with Brand collaborations.

Jasmine Mitra and Sahid Arsaaf winners of JEEO KING & QUEEN 2019 (Season 1) from kolkata were also present in the event. Its a great privilege and platform for upcoming models with attractive opportunities.

The upcoming Gala Season 2 will be held in Phi Phi island and promises to allure one and many.