Jhargram Forest Chicken – Goat Meat

#Kolkata: Food for the son-in-law at the door. The panchayat office will deliver the food to the son-in-law’s house as soon as he uses WhatsApp. Innovative initiative of Comprehensive Area Development Corporation under the State Panchayat Office.

Tomorrow is Sunday the sixth son-in-law! One day in a year, son-in-law caresses at father-in-law’s house. On that day, the in-laws were forced to feed the son-in-law. And it starts before the sixth. This time you don’t have to take that risk anymore. Relief is being given at the initiative of the state panchayat office. They have organized a low-cost dinner in Jamaishthi. The mother-in-law will be able to satisfy the taste of the son-in-law without the hassle of Henschel by spending only 500 rupees.

The West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (CADC) under the Panchayat Office has organized a special event on the day of Jamaishthi. There is an opportunity to have a meal in the pocket restaurant of Bengal’s son-in-law as a government initiative. Three WhatsApp numbers have also been launched to provide food. If you place an order through WhatsApp on 8240622347, 96343999915 and 8160694, the food that fills the mind of the son-in-law will reach the house at the appointed time.

CADC will provide this service in Kolkata, Bidhannagar, North and South Dumdum and Barahanagar municipal areas. Two separate ‘thalas’ for 500 rupees are being arranged on the occasion of Jamai Sasthi. A ‘thalaya’ will be given, gandharaja rice with karai shunti, one piece of hilsa paturi, four pieces of wild chicken meat of Jhargram, pineapple chutney and one piece of langcha of Shaktigarh. The second ‘thala’ will have gandharaja rice with karai shunti, one piece of lobster malaikari, four pieces of goat meat from Jhargram, pineapple chutney and one piece of langcha from Shaktigarh. Chicken and mutton, hilsa and lobster separately, the price of the two ‘dishes’ has been set at 500 rupees.

Arrangements are also being made to separate wild chicken and mutton, hilsa paturi and lobster from Jhargram. You have to pay extra for it. You have to pay 165 rupees for four pieces of forest chicken meat in Jhargram. You have to pay 225 rupees for four pieces of goat meat from Jhargram. You have to pay 225 rupees for one piece of hilsa paturi. You have to pay 165 rupees for one piece of lobster malaikari.

Meal orders have already started. And if you cancel the food order, you have to inform WhatsApp 24 hours in advance. Apart from online payments, there is also an opportunity for cash on delivery, according to the West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation under the state panchayat office. According to sources, there has been a lot of interest in Jamaishthi’s food.

