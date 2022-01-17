Jim opens concessions, shooting also relaxes, new state notices on restrictions – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state government has given some more concessions to the Corona 19 restrictions in West Bengal. The state government said in a statement issued on the day that the gym could be set up with 50 per cent members. At the same time, gym instructors and users should take both doses of Corona Ticker Or they have to have RTPCR negative report

In addition, travel and shooting for movies and television have been relaxed. According to the new guidelines, the journey will continue till 9 pm But in an open environment, the journey can be shown with fifty percent visitors In the case of any other theater, the journey can be shown with fifty percent of the total capacity or a maximum of two hundred spectators.

Read more: The Calcutta Book Fair has been delayed for almost a month, starting from 26 February

Outdoor shooting is also permitted in the case of film and television shootings in accordance with the rules of physical distance and corona hygiene. These new discounts will be effective from January 16

Corona’s new restrictions have been issued in the state since January 3 A few days ago, the term of the ban was extended to 31 January However, since the ban was imposed, the state administration has relaxed restrictions on a number of areas, including salons, beauty parlors, wedding venues and fairs.