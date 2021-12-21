Jitei boy bow twice! Tarak Singh’s family wins Kolkata polls – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Trinamool candidate Tarak Singh won the family. His daughters Krishna Singh, Amit Singh and Tarak themselves were candidates in the Kolkata city elections. In ward 117, Trinamool candidate Amit Singh won by 7,500 votes. Earlier, Amit had won the by-election by more than 5,000 votes. This time he won the by-election by a margin of 7,500 votes. Tarak himself won by a huge margin. His winning margin is 6,256. After the victory, Amit went ahead and bowed to Baba Tarak before giving any response to the journalists. Like a picture of a family victory, like a happy family.

Read more: Kshiti Kanya Bashundhara won, Trinamool won five more seats

“We knew we would win,” Tarak told reporters. Many complained of familism. But the common man has made it clear that the real thing is to work for the people. We worked, so we won. We knew all three of my family would win. But the victory of Kakli Bug has made me very happy. He is a new candidate. Greetings from me.

Read more: Trinamool won 6 seats, Congress won 1 seat

Amit Singh came out and said, “I won the by-election by five and a half thousand votes. This time the gap has widened a lot. My job will be with the common man. I will stand by the common man. I will work.” The star’s daughter Krishna Singh also won in the same way.