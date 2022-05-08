Jitendra Tiwari: Jitendra’s tweet after Amit Shah’s visit caused a stir in BJP! But this time …

#Kolkata: Is Jitendra Tiwari on the path of Arjun Singh? Soon after Amit Shah’s visit to Bengal, there was an uproar over Jitendra Tiwari’s tweet. A few days ago, Jitendra Tiwari tweeted that the Trinamool had won the Asansol Lok Sabha by-election by a wide margin due to the benefits of various social projects of the government. Jitendra had such an understanding after investigating the reason for the BJP’s defeat. The BJP leader from Asansol also realized that the result of the vote had a huge impact on the government camp at the door. And this time a new tweet right after Amit Shah’s visit.

What did Jitendra write? Jitendra tweeted, “Want to win in Bengal? Learn to win the hearts of the people of Bengal first. ” Whom did Jitendra write for? Jitendra on the way to speculation Arjun? This tweet came soon after Amit Shah’s visit to Bengal. As a result, noise has fallen in state politics.

Want to win Bengal? Let us win the hearts of the people of Bengal !! – Jitendra Tiwari * Jitendra Tiwari (iteJitendraAsansol) May 8, 2022

The BJP has been virtually defeated in all the by-elections in the state since the Assembly polls. The Trinamool Congress candidate has won the Geruya Shibir seat in Asansol by a huge margin. After that, BJP office-bearers were heard in various districts of the state to vent their anger, which practically embarrassed the Gerua camp. Asansol’s Daputa leader Jitendra Tiwari’s tweet also caused a stir in the state political arena. Then again. And that is after Amit Shah’s state tour. The question is, is he returning to the grassroots?

It is to be noted that the Trinamool got record votes in the center of this former MLA of Pandaveswar. The Trinamool was ahead in this center with more than 98,000 votes. The central leadership is angry that the two-time winning seat has been lost to the BJP. In this situation, Jitendra Tiwari’s tweet seems to be very significant as part of the state political circles.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 08, 2022, 13:28 IST

Tags: Jitendra Tiwari, West Bengal news