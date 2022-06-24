JM Financial Mutual Fund inaugurates its branch in Kolkata

JM Financial Mutual Fund announcedthe inauguration of its branch in Kolkata in West Bengal as a part of itsnext phase of expansion. The new branchaims to serve the growing financial investment needs of the investors inKolkata and the eastern region.

The new branch was jointly inaugurated by Mr. Amitabh Mohanty, MD & CEO,JM Financial AMCalong with Mr. Seemant Shukla, CBO, JM Financial AMC.This new branch is a significant move towards boosting the market presence for JM Financial AMC, as it targets broader market segments in the eastern regionand caters to retail, HNI and Institutional clients.

JM Financial AMChas strengthened its fund managers and relationship team at the corporate office and branches across the country to further grow its market penetration, partnerengagement and client servicing.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Amitabh Mohanty, MD & CEO, JM Financial AMC, “The relocation and strengthening of our Kolkata office and the team bring into sharp focus the importance of Kolkataand the entire eastern region in our growth strategy.The new look office and team will drive our growth, engagement and expansion strategies in the eastern region following a Hub and Spoke model, Kolkata being the hub.Our broader goal is to emerge as a partner of choice for our channel partners and investment destination of choice for our, retail and institutional investors.

Commenting on the recent branch inauguration, Mr. Seemant Shukla, CBO, JM Financial AMC, said “We are pleased to inaugurate the branch in Kolkata which is a rapidly growing and strategically important market. Opening of the branch is in line with the company’s strategy to increase the engagement with partners across mutual fund distributors, advisors, banks and national distributorsto offer better investor experience. This newly inaugurated branch will make our products and services easily available to our retail investors and distributors. Our initial key focus would be to target the independent financial advisors who are the key contributors in the market.

The new address of the Branch is:

JM Financial Asset Management Ltd.

Krishna Kunj,7th Floor, 10C, Hungerford Street, Kolkata-700017