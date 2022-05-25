# Anup Chakraborty, Bidhannagar: Allegations of cheating lakhs of rupees by promising jobs. Husband of arrested Bengali serial actress Payal Sarkar. Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police arrested the accused.

According to police sources, a young man named Sayan Das came to Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police Station last April and lodged a complaint of cheating. The accused has been arrested on the basis of that allegation

Complainant Sion Das claims that he came in contact with a person named Sohail Saha. He introduced himself as the husband of Bengali serial actress Payal Sarkar. He also promised the complainant a job in a private company. If the young man agrees, he is asked to give an interview. The young man did not get a job even after repeated interviews.

After that, the accused told him that he would have to pay 1 lakh 40 thousand rupees to get a job in Kota. The young man pays accordingly. Then a mail came to him. However, since it did not come from the domain of the company, the youth suspects. When the matter was reported to the Cyber ​​Crime Police Station, the police started investigation.

According to the police investigation, the accused does not work in any organization. The bank account in which the money given by the young man is taken is the bank account of the accused’s father. After that, the police of Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police Station arrested Sohail Saha, husband of the main accused tele actress Payal Sarkar, last night. The accused will be taken to Bidhannagar court today.

Sources said that the police will request him to take them into their custody. Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police are investigating whether anyone else is involved in this gang.

