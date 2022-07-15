Job: New Direction in State Employment, School Pass Girls Campus Interview, Opportunity for 105 on the First Day

#Kolkata: This is the first time that Tata Electronics has come forward to offer job opportunities through campus interviews in the employment of school pass girls in the state. Trainee apprentices will be appointed only if the student who has passed the high school can touch the qualification of the interview. In this initiative of Tata, 105 students got jobs from Dumdum school through campus interview today.

In the first phase of this initiative of Tata Electronics, they have selected four schools in four backward areas of the state. Dumdum, Sundarbans, Jangalmahal and Naxalbari in North Bengal near Kolkata. Out of a total of 150 high school pass students, 105 were selected in a campus interview at a school in Dumdum on Thursday. All of them will get free training and work opportunities at the training center of this organization in South India.

While being a trainee, they will get 6 thousand rupees. In education, job opportunities will be available in Tata Electronics. The minimum initial salary is 15 thousand rupees. Recently, a notice was issued on behalf of the state Department of Education informing the subject of the campus interview. Between the ages of 18 and 20, higher secondary pass students in any branch will be eligible if they are considered eligible for the campus interview.

Recently, the Director of School Education arranged this campus interview at a school in Dumdum with a circular. There, these 105 students were selected to work as apprentices. The company further said that after being successful at the apprenticeship level, Tata will offer them the opportunity to graduate from the University of Chennai for higher (manufacturing science) technical education if they so desire, after being employed as salaried employees in the company’s work.

Shankar Bar, teacher in-charge of Pathankhali Adarsh ​​Vidyapeeth Higher Secondary School in the Sundarbans, said, “This is definitely a big initiative. Many students at our school are eager to attend this campus interview. “As the number of female dropouts in state schools continues to rise, such opportunities in remote areas will provide additional impetus to female students. This is a new direction in women’s education and employment in the state,” said an education official.

First published: July 15, 2022, 13:12 IST

