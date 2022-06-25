Kolkata: Twelfth place in the merit list of higher secondary 8 The pain of not being able to stay in the first ten devoured Bishakh of Rampurhat As well as his parents They had 6 expectations from a talented child That expectation was dashed a few years after high school, with a job offer Alumni of Jitendralal Vidya Bhavan offer job opportunities in front of Bishakh Mandal. In each case, the proposed salary exceeds Rs 6 crore Somewhere it has reached 6 to 2 crores

Bishakh’s father cultivates 6 Mother Anganwari worker 6 After secondary and higher secondary, he also did well in Dante Entrance He was admitted in Jadavpur University in Computer Engineering Branch 8 The companion was hesitation, doubt, fear and a lot of dreams From Jitendralal Vidya Bhavana in Rampurhat, many people showed fear of the porch of Jadavpur University. He said ‘be careful’ Reaching the fourth year of engineering, Vishakha sees that all his fears and hesitations were unfounded. He was overwhelmed by the experience of Jadavpur University The teachers also thought of him as a friend

At the moment, there are three job opportunities in front of Bishakh Facebook has received an annual salary package of Tk 1.63 crore from London Google London is offering an annual salary of Rs 14 million and Amazon Berlin has promised an annual salary of Rs 11.3 million. For now, Bishakh’s talks with Google and Facebook are going on There is a possibility of further salary increase

Bishakh has been talking with Facebook and Google for several days Google 8 contacted him in a video conference at 12 o’clock at night At the beginning of the dialogue, the Google authorities said ‘sorry’! On hearing this, Bishakh thought that there was no hope of a job there But he made a mistake in his next sentence Google is sorry, because they communicated late with Visakhapatnam!

The skyrocketing offer was unexpected at first, even to Bishakh, the son of Sukhigram in Nabgram, Murshidabad. Due to family reasons, he started living with his mother in Rampurhat in 2006 His father lives in Murshidabad Although he was not well-off, his grandmother did not allow him to feel the sting of deprivation Bishakh’s mother has been working as an anganwari worker for the last 12 years He did not hesitate to mortgage his ornaments to pay for his son’s education Now Bishakh is staying in Kolkata as a paying guest To his regret, Didima could not see the success of her life struggle Bishakh’s grandmother 6 passed away a few days ago He always tried not to ignite the flame of deprivation

Which is more important in the job? Salary or environment? The question was put to Bishakh 6 He said that both are important to him However, there is no alternative to offline education at least up to college level Says this talented 6

Published by:Arpita Roy Chowdhury First published: June 25, 2022, 18:34 IST

Tags: Jadavpur Universituy