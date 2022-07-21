‘Jobs were sold for 10, 15 lakh taka during CPM’s tenure!’ Mamtar’s intense attack – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: During the left period, one job was sold for ten to fifteen lakh rupees On this day, Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee made such sensational allegations from the stage of July 1 in Dharmatala.

On this day, while responding to the allegations of corruption in the recruitment of various departments of the state government, including the recruitment of teachers, the Chief Minister equally targeted the former left government including the BJP as well as the CPM.

Read more: I want India to have only one ideal party called Trinamool Congress: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee said, ‘Many people told me that during the CPM period, one job was sold for ten lakh, fifteen lakh rupees. There is a case going on in the court regarding the appointment of teachers, otherwise we also have 17 thousand posts ready.

On this day, the Chief Minister made a similar complaint against the BJP He alleged that the BJP is raising questions about the state government’s recruitment corruption However, there are allegations of irregularities in the appointment of various departments of the central government Not only that, the Trinamool leader also spoke about the way the central government is stopping recruitment in various government agencies and handing them over to the private sector. Mamata said, ‘What is happening in the Railway Recruitment Board? Rail, cell, vel – all are being removed.’

Despite attacking the left, Mamata Banerjee spoke about the unity of the opposition. Trinamool leader claims that BJP will not get single majority in 2024 The opposition will also unite

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: July 21, 2022, 15:09 IST

