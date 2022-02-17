February 17, 2022

Jodhpur Park: Actress-host threatened in Jodhpur Park! Complaint of extortion

Jodhpur Park actress-conductor threatened-tolabaji! Complaints of threats over donations for the festival. The threatening picture was captured on CCTV. Under the supervision of Jodhpur Park 95 Palli (Jodhpur Park Kolkata) a cultural program called ‘Utsav Jodhpur Park’ is held every year. Actress and host Swaralipi Chattopadhyay has accused some members of the club of extortion, extortion, threats and harassment for this year’s event.

