Johnson & Johnson Vision India, a division of Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, recently launched its latest campaign #DekhteRehJaoge. The campaign stands out for featuring real users of ACUVUE® lenses and highlighting their experiences as they take on new challenges fearlessly and making their vision their very identity.

The film gives a sneak peek into the lives of different ACUVUE® Contact Lens users on their journey to explore their creative freedom, encouraging the Gen Z and millennial audience to keep hustling. It reflects ACUVUE®’s vision to influence consumers to be bold in owning up to their true personality. The quirky reimagination of the iconic song ‘In aankhon ki masti’ makes the film captivating, providing a compelling background to the narrative.

ACUVUE® Contact Lenses are designed to offer clear vision with comfort and the confidence to go out and push boundaries instead of holding back.

Talking about the launch, Tiny Sengupta, Business Unit Director, Vision Care India, Johnson & Johnson Vision Vision, adds, “Our aim at Johnson & Johnson Vision is to give India’s youth a confident new perspective of looking at the world with the contact lenses that complement every aspect of their personality. We are excited to see these lenses be a part of our consumers’ lives and break myths and apprehensions around contact lens usage. ACUVUE® is the #1 selling brand family of contact lenses worldwide * and through this campaign we want to encourage more people to go and fearlessly face the world with confidence. Contact lens usage is still low in India. Our aim is to get more people to try our lenses, realize the ease and comfort of wearing them, and get hooked onto the confidence it builds! We are aiming to increase contact lens penetration in India and get new wearers into the category, simultaneously promoting eye health awareness”.

Speaking about the importance of routine eye check-ups Ashok Pandian, Optometrist and Consultant- Professional Education & Development, Vision Care India, Johnson & Johnson Vision, adds, “Regular eye examinations with an optometrist are important in ensuring good eye health. It is especially important now, given the current context of increased screen time as we continue to work from home. Another important consideration here is embracing contact lenses to address vision corrections or even to enhance one’s looks. It can also improve all aspects of quality of life, including work, leisure and sports. Not to mention bolstering self-confidence. In addition to this, there are various myths surrounding the use of contact lenses. Hence, if you’re thinking of giving lenses a try, the first port of call should always be an eye expert, who can suggest a contact lens which will best suit your eyes and your lifestyle.”