Joint & Brain Care Hospital – Prakiti (JBCH), the second Hospital of the group after Joint and Brain Care Hospital, Saltlake was inaugurated at Godrej Prakriti, Sodepur, today. Present on the occasion were Professor Saugata Roy, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Smt Chandrima Bhattacharya, Hon’ble Minister of Finance, Health & Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal, Dr Sashi Panja, Hon’ble Minister of Women & Child Development, Social Welfare, Government of West Bengal, Shri Nirmal Ghosh, Hon’ble Chief Government Whip & Member, Legislative Assembly, Government of West Bengal and Dr Joydeep Banerjee Choudhury, Director, Joint & Brain Care Hospital, Sodepur.

JBCH has now spread its wings beyond orthopaedic with Joint & Brain Care Hospital at Sodepur. Apart from providing world class care in Orthopaedics it would provide Neurology, Gastroenterology, Nephrology and Critical Care to the people residing in the northern fringes of the city. JBCH-Prakiti, a 150 bed Hospital for providing global care at affordable cost, is the group’s dedicated offering for the people of the state. Like it’s Salt Lake unit this will also be developed as a learning and research institution. JBCH Prakiti is already in advanced stage for setting up stem cell research at this centre. More clinical research in the fields of biomechanics and spinal implants and learing & training activities would be carried out at the Hospital.

“At JBCH our vision is to create centres of excellence which will push boundaries in clinical outcomes, applied research and advanced learning in medical science. We are not just another Hospital but an institution sensitive to the needs of society looking to provide a healing touch. This will be an institution which will make all stakeholders proud”, said Dr Joydeep Banerjee Choudhury, Director, Joint & Brain Care Hospital, Sodepur.

Apart from clinical excellence JBCH has also focused on learning and research in an effort to create an institution thriving for excellence. It has ongoing research engagement with IIT Kharagpur working in the field of clinical biomechanics. JBCH is also recognized by Indian Medical Council and those of Nepal and Bangladesh for imparting fellowship and training in orthopedics to post graduate orthopedic surgeons. It is also recognized by the Government of West Bengal as a top grade superspeciality Hospital in Orthopedics.

Joint & Brain Care Hospital aims to provide best clinical outcomes while dealing with fellow citizens with respect and dignity and at an affordable cost.