Joka-Esplanade Metro: Long wait is over, big update on Joka to Taratala Metro | Joka

#Kolkata: According to railway sources, it is the oldest ongoing metro project in the country. The foundation stone of which was laid by President Pratibha Patil in 2009. The project is still going on with various complications. And that is the Joka-Bibadi Bagh Metro Project. Finally half of that project will run metro from Joka to Taratala. Metro service will start this year with six stations Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakherbazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar and Taratala.

That’s why the Non AC Metro Wreck has arrived at Joka Carshed, squeezed into the trailer. Metro Rake, which has spent its retirement life at Noapara Carshed, has been brought to Joka. That will be a practice run for now. The trial run, however, will be without modern signals. Because Joka Carshed work has just started. As a result, the modern signal system cannot be installed unless the carshed is completed. However, the metro will run with the current signal system. There will be a trial run from Joka to Taratala. Lines have already been placed in this section. Railways aims to launch Taratala Metro from Joka next year.

Read More – Viral News: A 12-year-old school student made alcohol at home after watching YouTube, then…

The first work on Atmanirbhar project started from Calcutta. Line laying work on Joka-Bibadi Bagh Metro project started. Not from Europe, the steel rail arrived in Kolkata from Chhattisgarh. According to RVNL sources, about 10 km from Joka depot to Magherhat, the steel arrived like a leaf. Work is over.

The representatives of the company that will work on this line have also come and finished the work. Construction of metro station building from Joka Depot to Taratala has been completed. This time the trial run work of metro is going to start on this route.

Read More – Weight Loss Tips: To lose weight, eat onions in Bindas style, the fat will drip off

When goods train or mail, express train is moving, its load on the rail line is very high. Compared to that, the load of metro is much less. But since metro services are frequent, the friction and heat generated on the rails is so much that the work has to be done with much more precision and awareness. According to RVNL officials, the metro lines are either tunnels, or much above the ground. As a result, it is not very easy to change the line here. So this rail or steel is brought with the idea that it will serve for at least 100 years.

ABIR GHOSHAL

Published by:Debalina Datta First published: July 31, 2022, 11:21 IST

Tags: Joka Esplanade Metro, Joka-Taratala Metro