Joka-Taratala Metro Trial Run || Joka-Taratala metro waiting for the start of the run, the trial run rack will reach Joka in the next 4 days

#Kolkata: The rake-carrying trailer of Metro lifted the trailer from the mud and finally left for Joker. Metro officials breathed a sigh of relief. Joka to Taratala metro trial run soon. Trial run will be done with retired non AC rakes. Non AC metro rake testing is done at Noapara carshed. The Joka-Badi Bug line is not directly connected to the North-South Metro line. So rakes are sent to Joka by lorry. And in doing so, there is a danger. A rake loaded on a trailer gets stuck in the mud. As a result, Metro officials were worried about how the rake would be transported.

There will be a trial run from Joka to Taratala. Lines have already been placed in this section. Railways aims to launch Joka-Taratla Metro next year. The first work on Atmanirbhar project started from Calcutta. Line laying work on Joka-Bibadi Bagh Metro project started. The steel line reached Calcutta from Chhattisgarh, not Europe. ‘Mobile flashbat welding’, which joins the line segments, has been brought in from the Netherlands for laying rails. According to RVNL sources, about 10 km line from Joka depot to Magherhat had reached the steel. Work is over.

Read more: The weather will change drastically today in the afternoon, there is a warning of rain in the district

Read more: ‘Don’t want your vote’, MLA Manoranjan Bepari’s clear statement, Guptipara Tolpar

The representatives of the company that will work on this line have also come and finished the work. Construction of metro station building from Joka Depot to Taratala has been completed. This time the trial run of metro is going to start on this route. 3000 metric tonnes of steel was brought from Chhattisgarh for the line sheet. 18 meter long sections of rail, they are joined together. A top RVNL official said, “The metro line has no joints. So each section is being fitted and joined by special machine mobile flashbat welding. Then it will be tested at different temperatures.”

For now, it has been decided that two coaches will be sent on trailers until next Thursday. Attempts are then being made to start the trial run by August 15. Metro plans to start service on Joka to Taratala section this year.

ABIR GHOSHAL

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: July 30, 2022, 09:57 IST

Tags: Joka-Taratala Metro, Metro