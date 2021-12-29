Journalist Jhimli Mukherjee Pandey killed in road accident

#Kolkata: Kolkata-based journalist Jhimli Mukherjee Pandey died in a tragic accident in Jaisalmer on Wednesday. It is learned that Jhimli went there with his family. The accident happened on the way back to Jodhpur from Jaisalmer.

It is learned that journalist Jhimli Mukherjee Pandey had gone to Jaisalmer with his family two days ago. On the way back to Jodhpur from there, Jhimli’s Innova car collided with a car on the road. His mother and driver were with him in the car. Everyone was rushed to hospital. But journalist and writer Jhimli Mukherjee Pandey died there.

It is learned that his mother (Journalist Jhimli Mukherjee Pandey) and the driver were both seriously injured. They were referred to a hospital in Jodhpur. Naturally, this incident has cast a shadow of mourning over the journalists.

Journalist Jhimli Mukherjee Pandey was born in Calcutta. He has been doing journalism through popular news for many years. He has written 4 novels and 25 short stories, in addition to journalism. He has translated many comics into English. Shashi translated Tharoor’s popular novel The Great Indian into Bengali. The whole journalist community is mourning this incident.

At this time of year, everyone goes on holiday (Journalist Jhimli Mukherjee Pandey). Spend time with family. Jhimli Mukherjee Pandey went on such a holiday. With his mother. The family members have seen this incident before their eyes. He had to fall into such an accident while traveling. It is learned that he was supposed to return from Jodhpur after completing his holiday in Jaisalmer. In the meanwhile this extreme incident happened. His mother is now in hospital. The incident took place around 4 pm today. Police have started investigation into the whole incident. However, the condition of the car that collided with their car is also quite bad. Both cars crashed. The incident can be guessed by looking at the terrible car.