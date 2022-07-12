‘Joy Bangla’, the slogan of love in the face of Draupadi came to Calcutta! Is this figure behind? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: After submitting the nomination, he called Mamata Banerjee for support A few days ago, the Chief Minister himself had said that he would have thought of fielding a tribal leader like Draupadi Murmur if he had known about it.

This time in Kolkata, the slogan of Mamata Banerjee was heard in the throat of Draupadi Murmur when the party MLA came to seek votes from the MPs. The slogan ‘Joy Bangla’ was heard by the NDA’s presidential candidate at the end of a meeting with BJP MLAs and MPs on the same day. Whether Draupadi Murmu gave such a message for the purpose of garnering the support of the Trinamool is a matter of speculation in the political arena.

Draupadi Murmu met BJP MLAs and MPs from the state at a hotel in Kolkata on the same day. Speaking, he said, “I think the heart of Bengal is very big, only 294 MLAs will vote for me.” At the end of the speech, Draupadi Murmu chanted the slogans ‘Joy Bharat’ and ‘Joy Bangla’ Whether it is a government function or a party function, the slogan ‘Joy Bangla’ has been heard over and over again by Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP camp also hopes that Draupadi Murmu will get the support of some grassroots MLAs besides party MLAs in the state. Leader of the Opposition Shuvendu Adhikari also expressed the same hope while speaking on the day

The BJP leaders, however, are party MLAs and have given clear instructions that no vote should be canceled Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat explained to MLAs and MPs on how to vote in the presidential election.

