JP Nadda in Kolkata: Amit Shah’s tune in Nadda’s face too

#Kolkata: BJP all-India president JP Nadda in Kolkata with a two-day packed program. His special plane landed at Calcutta Airport shortly after 9pm on Tuesday night. He was received there by BJP state president Sukant Majumder, opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari, BJP all-India vice-president Dilip Ghosh and other leaders. JP Nadda sat down for a discussion with the top leadership of the team at West Inn that night. Sukanta, Shuvendu, Dilip, Locket, Agnimitra Pal, Amit Malviya, Nishith Pramanik were present at the meeting.

At that meeting, he conveyed the message to the state leadership, “We have to stand by the people. We have to build a movement with people. There will be ideological struggle. But, we have to give more importance to the demands of the people. The outrage of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the corruption and deprivation of the present government needs to be taken seriously. The center or anyone from above will not change the state. The party has to move forward in the state through struggle and movement.

Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. They came to welcome the party with flags and drums. The area takes on a festive look as soon as you get out of JP Nadda Airport. The airport was buzzing with flowers and slogans. JP Nadda practically joined the crowd with party workers supporters. In his body language, a picture of unity in fighting in the coming days came to light.

His convoy was virtually blocked by a crowd of party workers and supporters. After that his convoy slowly left for the hotel in New Town. The scars of the failure of the Assembly vote. Conflicts between leaders at the top of the party. One leader after another left the Padma camp and returned home to the grass camp. Jagat Prakash Nadda, the All India President of Gerua Shibir, gave a message to the party leadership to unite and fight. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also had a message of fighting.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: June 08, 2022, 14:23 IST

Tags: Bengal BJP, Dilip Ghosh, Sukanta Majumdar