Judge Abhijit Ganguly gave strong decision on Head Master controversy case Headmaster’s ‘zamindari’ decision! Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay orders deployment of police at schoolgate – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Sheikh Shafi Alam, headmaster of Golabari Pallimangal Vidyamandir in North 24 Parganas. Raju Jana, a teacher of the same school, accused him of withholding his salary for two years. In that case, Judge Abhijit Ganguly of the Calcutta High Court on Friday wanted to know under which law the head teacher withheld the salary of a teacher for two years after negotiating with the DI.

The decision to stop the salary as per the advice of the head officer’s cleaning, the law officer of the district school inspector. The teacher was given leave for B.Ed in a college in North 24 Parganas. It is seen that the teacher did not go to that college to do BEd. He is enjoying paid leave. This is why it was decided to stop the teacher’s salary (Calcutta High Court).

Although the plaintiff teacher said, he got the opportunity to do BEd in another college. He did BEd there. In this case, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay questioned the decision of the headmaster. According to the judge, the headmaster has stopped paying in his zamindari style. He said, “I will cut off your salary too, then you will understand the irritation of cutting off the salary of others.”

The plaintiff further complained in the name of the headmaster. When it comes to bag filling gun context. The judge directed the court to report all the allegations against the headmaster in the form of affidavit. The headmaster can exert influence, so the judge has banned the headmaster from entering the school. Judge Abhijit Ganguly directed the Superintendent of Police of North 24 Parganas to immediately deploy two armed policemen at the school gate. The police will ensure that the headmaster cannot enter the school.

The headmaster has been barred from entering the school premises till June 10. North 24 Parganas Police Super will tell the local police station to make arrangements for the deployment of police at the school gate. The next hearing of the case is on June 18. The fate of the headmaster will probably be decided on that day.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: May 13, 2022, 20:05 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court, School